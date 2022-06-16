Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Employee's honest leave application wins internet, they believe he wanted to say 'salary badhaaooo'

Highlights Shared by Twitter user named Sahil, the screenshot will grab your attention for all the witty reason

In the same, a person can be seen asking for leave from his boss

The post as soon as it was shared amused netizens

A screenshot of a leave application sent by an employee to his boss has gone viral on the internet. Shared by a user of Twitter named Sahil, the screenshot will grab your attention for all the witty reasons. In the same, the person can be seen asking for leave and the reason that he gave depicted his honesty that will definitely make you go 'woahh.' The formal application read, "Dear Sir, greetings to the day, Good Morning. I am sending you this email to inform you that I need leave for today to attend an interview in another company. I'd like to request that you please approve my leave." As soon as it was shared, it caught everyone's eyeballs and interestingly received over 150 likes and 29 retweets.

Alongside the post, Sahil wrote in the caption, "My juniors are so sweet, asking me for leave to attend an interview."

Have a look:

So up to the point! Right?

The post as soon as it was shared amused netizens. While many loved the honesty and the way the application was written, there were others who shared similar experiences.

A person wrote, "Honesty & Innocence." Meanwhile another one shared, "Reminds of a schooldays friend, who was living in a rented accommodation, and was invited by his elderly landlord for breakfast. After food, they asked him if he could go to newspaper ad booking place. He respectfully agreed. The ad was to put his accommodation for new rental."

What do you think of this application?