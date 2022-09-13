Emmy Awards 2022: Who is Himesh Patel? Indian origin actor who lost to Michael Keaton

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/21METGALA, TELEVISIONACAD Himesh Patel, Michael Keaton

Emmy Awards 2022: Indian origin actor Himesh Patel stole the limelight as he walked the red carpet of the Emmys on Tuesday morning. The actor caught much attention in India after he was nominated in the Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie category for his performance in HBO's Station Eleven. He plays the role of Jeevan Chaudhary in the show. Eyes were on him and Indian fans rooted hard for the actor. However, he lost to Michael Keaton. The American actor was seen as Dr Samuel Finnix in Dopesick.

Who is Himesh Patel?

Born on October 13, 1990, Himesh is originally from Sawtry, Cambridgeshire, Himesh's parents are both Gujarati but they were born in Africa. His mother was born in Zambia and his father in Kenya. He is best known for portraying Tamwar Masood on the BBC soap opera EastEnders from 2007 to 2016. He also starred in the 2019 musical romantic comedy film Yesterday, the 2020 science fiction action film Tenet and 'Don't Look Up' with Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Cambridgeshire-born Indian-origin actor Himesh Patel made it to the shortlist of nominees for the Emmy Awards for the first time ever. He was all smiles before heading to the ceremony. For his Emmys look, Patel sported a patterned suit jacket with a black shirt and black pants. Take a look:

Himesh Patel loses to Michael Keaton

Hollywood star Michael Keaton took home the Emmy for Best Actor in a Limited Anthology Series at the 74th Television Academy Awards, for his role in Hulu's critically acclaimed 'Dopesick' series. He was up against Colin Firth in 'The Staircase', Andrew Garfield in 'Under the Banner of Heaven', Oscar Isaac in 'Scenes from a Marriage', Himmesh Patel in 'Station Eleven', and Sebastian Stan in 'Pam & Tommy'.

Keaton starred as Dr Samuel Finnix, a small-town family doctor in a mining town who sees the devastating effects of OxyContin first-hand, after administering it to his patients for chronic pain. From the first episode, audiences were enthralled with the heart-wrenching story that is, unfortunately, close to reality for a lot of people throughout the country (and the world).

About Dopesick

Dopesick starring Michael Keaton received 14 nominations at the Emmys. The limited series is an adaptation of Beth Marcy's best-selling book 'Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors' and the 'Drug Company that Addicted America' and gives a chilling look at the opoid crisis being manufactured by Big Pharma. Namely the Sacklers.

About Station Eleven

Himesh Patel's Station Eleven received seven nominations at Emmys 2022. Created by Patrick Somerville, the miniseries is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Emily St John Mandel. The story of the show revolves around 20 years after a flu pandemic which caused the collapse of civilization. It is about a group of survivors and their adventures.

