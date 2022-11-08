Elon Musk's witty response to people objecting to paying for blue ticks is available as T-shirt now

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/STEPHIEWOODCOCK Elon Musk's witty response is available as T-shirt now

Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter and the following major changes are well known, and any who are clueless are most likely living under a rock. After the takeover, the multi-billionaire announced a subscription fee of USD 8 per month for verified users. His decision to charge for blue ticks has drawn a lot of criticism, but this has not prompted the Tesla chief to modify his decision at all. Amidst the flak, Musk gave a statement, and now that is available as a t-shirt.

For the uninitiated, following Musk's decision, US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez slammed the subscription fee model. Her tweet read, "Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that "free speech" is actually a $8/mo subscription plan." The new Twitter boss snapped at her and responded, "Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8."

Now, in the latest tweet, Elon shared a picture of a T-shirt that featured his statement.

His tweet sparked a memefest on social media. One user wrote, "I’ve never had more fun on Twitter, until you took over!!! Keep up the good work." Another user wrote, "You should sell those shirts for $8 (in Dogecoin) and include a free month of Twitter blue tick." A third user commented, "Are you going to pay the $8, elon?" A user also wrote, "Me not buying the service is the feedback bestie."

For the unaware, Elon Musk completed his $44 billion purchase deal for Twitter late on October 27, 2022. Now, there will be a significant reduction in the 7,500 employees at Twitter thanks to Elon Musk's initiation of mass layoffs. A report in Bloomberg states that Musk has plans to fire almost half of Twitter's workforce, which accounts for around 3,700 employees. The Tesla chief had already signalled that he would make job cuts at Twitter, telling employees at a town hall gathering last summer that the social network needed "a rationalisation of headcount."

