Elon Musk's weight loss leaves Twitter impressed. Here's his secret

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Elon Musk's weight loss photos are viral

Elon Musk shared the most real advice on weight loss and social media seems to agree with him. The business magnate enjoys a huge fan following and ever since he acquired Twitter, netizens are curious about his next move regarding the micro-blogging site. Meanwhile, his weight loss tip is being hailed as spot-on by those who are coming across it. In some viral photos, it was evident how much weight loss Musk has achieved in a period of some months and his followers have been praising him for it.

Elon Musk shares advice on weight loss

When a Twitter user shared some before-and-after photos of Elon Musk, in which his weight loss was evident, as he appeared with a visibly less belly fat, the Tesla and Space X CEO was quick to respond to it. "You’ve lost a ton of weight, Elon! Keep up the fantastic work," the Twitter user wrote alongside an old photo of Musk from a past vacation. In response, Musk said that he has lost some 30 lbs weight, which is about 13 kg.

Furthermore, when Musk was asked about how he lost so much weight. "What’s made the most difference," he was questioned. He responded by saying, "Fasting + Ozempic/Wegovy + no tasty food near me (sic)."

Meanwhile, after becoming the CEO of Twitter, Musk has come under notice for firing the staff. Musk has fired at least 20 employees at Twitter who criticised his actions either on Twitter or on the internal messaging platform Slack and some were sacked just for retweeting posts slamming the new Twitter CEO.

