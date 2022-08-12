Elon Musk releases his 'sex tape' and netizens can't unsee it now, have you seen it yet?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TAMMYLEEBLOSSER Elon Musk

Elon Musk releases his 'sex tape' on Twitter and netizens aren't even surprised. The SpaceX and Tesla is a goofy one and it's no hidden secret. Just like his usual days, he took to the micro-blogging platform to have some fun. This time he posted a photo of some glue tapes kept on his table and captioned the photo as, "but have u seen my sex tape."

Netizens couldn't unsee what they just saw and responded to Musk's tweet with equal wit. While some posted memes and gifs with weird faces, many others simply rolled their eyes. A user also asked him if he's 12! A few other admirers his sense of humour. Check out some of the best responses here:

Meanwhile, Musk and Twitter are locked in an intense legal battle over cancellation of the $44 billion takeover deal, and the five-process will start in a US court from October 17.

As per a report, Musk recently sold 7.92 million company shares worth around $6.88 billion. Musk's transactions occurred between August 5 and August 9, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings revealed, following Tesla's 2022 annual shareholder meeting on August 4 in Austin, Texas.

Earlier this year, the tech billionaire said on social media that he had "no further Tesla sales planned" after April 28.

That week, SEC filings revealed Musk had been selling a block of shares in his electric car company worth about $8.4 billion.

Read More Trending News