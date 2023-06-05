Elon Musk reacts to viral AI-generated baby picture. Twitterati loves his hilarious response

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Elon Musk reacts to viral AI-generated baby picture

Trending News: AI tools are gaining popularity on the internet, and many artists are using them to create amazing artwork. Recently, a viral picture took social media by storm, featuring Elon Musk as a baby. The image was shared by a user named Not Jerome Powel on Twitter. In the picture, the Tesla CEO can be seen wearing a white shirt and brown gallace pants, with rosy cheeks and a sweet expression.

The caption humorously suggests that the billionaire was working on an anti-aging formula that went a bit too far. "BREAKING: Elon Musk was reportedly working on some anti aging formula but it got way out of hand," the user tweeted. The tweet has gone viral with over 4 million views and 56k likes. In response, Elon Musk, who’s the second richest person in the world at the moment, himself reacted to the image by saying, "Guys, I think I maybe took too much," accompanied by a baby emoji. The SpaceX founder’s reply has gained enormous attention with over 58k likes and 1700 retweets.

Netizens had heartwarming reactions to the picture. Some users described it as cute and adorable, while others joked about wanting to adopt little Elon. Some even commented on the baby's fashion sense, suggesting it was better than their own. There were also comments expressing admiration for Elon Musk, with one person claiming that "Baby Elon will save the world!"

One Twitter user expressed, "Aww, cute." Another user chimed in, saying, "Haha, it's like that movie Curious Case of Benjamin Button!" A third user commented, "Awe, this is so cute. Is little Elon open to getting adopted?" In a playful tone, a fourth user wrote, "It's the year 2069 and this man asks if you wanna go to Mars. What are you doing?" A fifth user joked, "X will have a new buddy to play with now." A sixth user added, "You hit the Benjamin button."

In another instance, AI reimagined Elon Musk as an Indian groom, and the resulting pictures also went viral on social media. These images depicted Musk wearing traditional Indian attire - a sherwani -, dancing with wedding guests, and even riding a horse - like a true dulha.

The billionaire himself responded to one of the images, expressing his love for it and including two Indian flag emojis in his tweet.

