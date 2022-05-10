Elon Musk's mother Maye questions Twitter over edit button after mistake

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/THATSTARWARSGRL Elon Musk and Maye Musk at Met Gala 2022

Twitter's Edit button is a feature the platform users have been waiting for eagerly. Reportedly, once incorporated, it will show the user the entire original content, and the user can then either delete the whole post or start over, as the tool appears not just for grammatical errors. Initially, the edit button will be available to Twitter Blue users and will be extended to all at a later stage.

Amid Elon Musk's USD 44 billion takeover bid, Twitter last month announced that it is working to allow users to edit their tweets after posting them to fix typos and errors.

Now, Musk’s mother Maye Musk has also amplified people's demand for Twitter's Edit button. Maye Musk recently posted a photo when she visited the Taj Mahal in Agra in 2007. But she later corrected the year to 2012 in a new tweet. After this error and correction, maye asked Twitter to introduce the edit button.

“Not 2007, 2012. Where is that edit button?” Maye tweeted.

Earlier this month, Maye accompanied her son Elon to the 2022 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit. The 50-year-old entrepreneur walked the Met Gala carpet with his mother, model Maye Musk, 74, wearing a classic black tuxedo with coattails and a matching bow tie. Maye also kept her look elegant with an ankle-length burgundy velvet dress, sparkly strapped heels, long pearls, and a regal gold clutch.

(With IANS inputs)