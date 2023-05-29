Elon Musk's hilariously awkward rave dance goes viral, Internet roasts his moves. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Elon Musk's hilariously awkward rave dance goes viral

Trending News: Elon Musk is being brutally roasted online after a video of him awkwardly dancing at a rave in Mexico went viral. The video shows Musk, dressed in his usual black attire, clumsily swaying to house music with his hands placed on the back of his head, surrounded by other partygoers at the Sundream Baja music festival organized by dance group Rüfüs Du Sol.

As expected, Twitter users wasted no time in mocking Musk's dance moves. One user commented, "What on earth? He looks like he's in pain," while another described it as "cringe-worthy." A third individual tweeted, "That's just sad!" and a fourth person joked, "It's like a flashback to high school, but not the good kind." Someone else quipped, "He won't be getting a call from Dancing With the Stars anytime soon."

Some observers noted that Musk seemed to be dancing without a care in the world, suggesting it was a display of his carefree attitude due to his immense wealth. However, a more straightforward critique simply called him a "frigging dork.” Nevertheless, not everyone was so critical. One person empathetically pointed out, "He is also human and deserves to have fun," while another admirer acknowledged Musk's hard work and expressed delight that he could take time to relax.

Watch the viral video here:

In addition to his viral dance video, Musk has recently appointed Linda Yaccarino, the head of advertising at NBCUniversal, as his replacement as the CEO of Twitter.

