Elon Musk buys Twitter: Netizens welcome 'The GOAT of CEOs' with funniest memes

After several speculations, billionaire Elon Musk on Monday struck a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion. The world's wealthiest man, has said that he wants to buy Twitter because he thinks it's not living up to its potential as a platform for "free speech". Musk who is a self-proclaimed "free-speech absolutist," has been critical of Twitter policies.

Ever since the news of Elon's takeover broke, Twitterati can't keep calm and they bombarded the platform with some of the funniest memes and reactions. Several celebrities were also quick to react. The first tweet that Musk did soon after the sale was announced read, "I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means."

In no time, this triggered a meme fest on Twitter and some users began immediately advocating for the reinstatement of those who have been banned from the micro-blogging site, including former President Donald Trump. Musk himself, though, regularly blocks social media users who have criticized him or his company and has used the platform to bully reporters who have written critical articles about him or his company. Some users tweeted that free speech had prevailed and the phrase "Make Twitter Great Again" began trending.

