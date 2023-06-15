Thursday, June 15, 2023
     
Elephant scares off tiger on a hunt, shows him who's the boss. Watch

In a remarkable viral video, the indomitable spirit of an elephant is on full display as it fearlessly confronts a tiger during a hunt.

June 15, 2023
Trending News: Elephants, the majestic creatures of the wild, are renowned for their immense strength and power. In a mesmerizing video shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, we witness a captivating wildlife moment that showcases the dominance of an elephant over a tiger. The video begins with an elephant peacefully quenching its thirst in a pond, unaware of the approaching predator.

As the tiger cautiously approaches the water's edge, the elephant, sensing its presence, exhibits a remarkable act of bravery. Without hesitation, the elephant confidently emerges from the water and charges towards the tiger. Startled by the elephant's audacity, the tiger hastily retreats, realizing it is no match for the powerful pachyderm.

The video, recorded by tourists in a safari jeep, has garnered significant attention, accumulating over 46k views and 1200 likes. However, it is disheartening to note the intrusion of mobile phone calls in the background, disturbing the serene atmosphere of the protected area. This raises an important question: Should mobile phones be banned inside these sanctuaries to ensure a more undisturbed and respectful experience for both wildlife and visitors?

