Elephant makes surprise visit to local shop in Guwahati for sweets and biscuits. Watch

Image Source : TWITTER Elephant makes visit to local shop in Guwahati

Trending News: Elephants are widely recognized for their gentle nature and are known to be harmless unless provoked. Those who regularly engage with social media have likely come across numerous delightful videos showcasing these majestic creatures. Now, we have an extraordinary addition to the ever-growing collection of heartwarming encounters that is sure to capture your attention.

In a heartwarming video that has become a sensation on social media, an elephant from the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam’s Guwahati has been spotted satisfying its sweet tooth at a local shop. The elephant travelled an impressive distance of approximately six kilometres to reach the shop located in the Satgaon area. Once there, the gentle giant indulged in some delectable sweets and biscuits before continuing its journey.

Initially taken aback by the unexpected visitor, the shopkeeper quickly understood the elephant's intentions. With remarkable understanding and compassion, the shopkeeper willingly shared the desired delicacies with the elegant creature. The viral clip was shared by a Twitter user with the handle @Zaitra6, bringing joy and laughter to many viewers.

Watch the viral video here:

Having satisfied its sweet tooth and even procured additional packets for the return journey, the elephant gracefully concluded its adventure.

