Elephant enjoys pani puri from roadside stall, netizens don't want to compete with him | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK image representing elephant

Ever seen an animal as huge and majestic as an elephant eat something as small as pani puri? Well, a video has been going viral on social media that showed exactly that. In the clip, the elephant, which had a rider on its back, was seen eating pani puri or golgappas from a roadside stall. The video had been doing the rounds on social media. Some were amazed to see how cute the giant animal was looking relishing pani puri while others were happy to come across this adorable clip via social media.

Elephant enjoys panipuri

The video of an animal eating pani puri has been shared online and has attracted a lot of hilarious reactions from social media users. And the video truly is a fascinating one. It is said that the video is from Tezpur, Assam.

As the 30-second video opens up, we can see the elephant coming from a ride following which it walks up straight to the stall and stands to have some pani puri. The vendor also happily prepares them and one by one and hands them over to the elephant who kept them in his tusk and then puts it in his mouth one after the other. Witnessing the amusing visual, many people also gathered around the stall and recorded videos of the same and now such clips have been going viral.

Read: Maggi thali is a thing and instant noodle lovers are digging this concept | WATCH

Netizens share funny reactions

On social media, the video of the elephant enjoying pani puri has been going viral. Many netizens who have been coming across it through various social media platforms have been left in awe of it. Surely, no foodie would like to have a pani puri competition with this jumbo. Commenting on the clip, one social media user said, "Elephant seems to be a female (sic)," relating to how pani puri is enjoyed a lot by womenfolk. Another Twitter user commented, "Look who likes pani puri (sic)."

Read: Karwa Chauth: You won't be starving for laughter as netizens flood social media with funny memes

Read More Trending News