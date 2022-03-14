'Get Off my land!' Elderly Ukrainian couple confront Russian soldiers who barged into their house | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@USEMBASSYKYIV The CCTV footage shows a few armed Russian soldiers barging into the house of the elderly couple

The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia has brought heart-wrenching images of death and destruction. Amidst, the war cry a video of an elderly couple bravely defying Russian soldiers has surfaced on the internet. The official Twitter handle of the US Embassy in Kyiv posted the video. “Today we salute this elderly couple, who stood up to three Russian soldiers, " read the caption.

The CCTV footage shows a few armed Russian soldiers barging into the house of the elderly couple. They even fire a shot to threaten them to come out of their house. After hearing the bullets, the elderly duo comes out of their house and demand to know what’s going on.

The video shows the couple having a heated argument with the soldiers who once again fire a shot in the sir. However, the soldiers left the property after a while.

The video has left netizens amazed with the couple's valour and grit. They took to the comments section and bombarded the tweet with their reactions. One of the users wrote, "Love it How the invaders ever thought their plan would work when an elderly couple has the intestinal fortitude to push out armed soldiers." Another said, "“Wow the bravery of this elderly couple to stand up to 3? 4 Russian Soldiers! Their property meant more to them than their own lives!"

