Elderly man sings Jida Dil Tut Jaye with matka beats, IFS officer shares soulful video

Trending News: A video of an elderly man performing a mesmerizing rendition of the popular song "Jida Dil Tut Jaye" has captivated internet audiences worldwide. His creative use of a simple pot as a musical instrument adds a magical touch to his exceptional performance. This enchanting combination of heartfelt singing and imaginative music-making has left viewers in awe.

Despite his age, the man's voice possesses a clarity and emotional depth that can touch hearts. His deep baritone resonates with echoes of a bygone era, reminiscent of the golden age of Indian music. Through years of honing his craft, he has developed a rare ability to enthrall audiences with his soul-stirring performances.

The video was shared on Twitter by IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan, who praised the song's beauty and elegance. In the footage, the elderly man sits on a charpoy and passionately sings the Punjabi song 'Jida Dil Tut Jaye.' What makes his performance remarkable is how he transforms a metal pot (matka) into a musical instrument, creating unique sounds that complement his singing.

Watch the viral video here:

This man's extraordinary talent and inventive approach have delighted social media users. Since the video was shared, it has garnered over 94.4K views and 1,844 likes. Many heartwarming comments have poured in as well. Users have praised the melody, rhythm, and uplifting nature of the Punjabi folk music performance. A user commented, "Beautiful! Not easy to sing and keep rhythm at the same time. for sharing." Another wrote, "Moved me to tears for some reason. Awaaz main karah bhi hai, aur kasak bhi. Beautiful." A third asked, "Melodious. Can someone translate for non-Punjabi speakers? Thank you."

