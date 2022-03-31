Eiffel Tower Day 2022: Some unknown facts about 'La Dame de Fer' in Paris

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@HAECHANCHEUNAH Effiel Tower

Today is 31st March! The day is celebrated as Eiffel Tower Day to honor the inaugural anniversary of the Eiffel tower. In 1899, it was unveiled for the first time in front of the world and ever since it has been loved by many. Eiffel tower is one of the remarkable wonders of the world. The tower is 1,063 feet tall and overlooks the city of Paris. It embarks on the pathway of modern engineering and western civilization. As this glorious architecture turns a year older today, let’s dig deep to know some unknown facts about this beauty.

Unknown Facts about Eiffel Tower