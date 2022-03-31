Eiffel Tower Day 2022: Some unknown facts about 'La Dame de Fer' in Paris

Today is 31st March! The day is celebrated as Eiffel Tower Day to honor the inaugural anniversary of the Eiffel tower. In 1899, it was unveiled for the first time in front of the world and ever since it has been loved by many. Eiffel tower is one of the remarkable wonders of the world. The tower is 1,063 feet tall and overlooks the city of Paris. It embarks on the pathway of modern engineering and western civilization. As this glorious architecture turns a year older today, let’s dig deep to know some unknown facts about this beauty.
Unknown Facts about Eiffel Tower
- When the Eiffel Tower was in its making, it was termed as ‘disastrous’, ‘ridiculous’, and ‘useless’. People at that time believed that the construction of this structure is impossible.
- It is painted in 3 different shades of brown, with the darkest shade at the top and the lightest at the bottom.
- It shrinks in winter, the metal of the tower shrinks.
- It took 26 months to create this mega tower.
- There is a secret room at the top of the tower, which is made for the architect Gustave Effiel.
- Countries like Las vegas, Pakistan, and Russia have copied the structure of this monument
- The Tower was only intended to last 20 years! Since Gustave Eiffel only had a 20-year permit to use the land.
- It gets painted every 6-7 years and requires 50,000 kilograms (110 tons) of paint to coat.
- 7,000,000 people visit Eiffel Tower each year, out of which 75% are international visitors.
- It has 20,000 light bulbs that twinkle and its electricity consumption is 7,500,000 Kilowatt a year.
- The light used on the tower falls under the copyright act of french law and needs to take approval from the government before publishing its picture anywhere.
- The Eiffel Tower received its status as the world's tallest structure for 41 years.
- The Eiffel Tower was once "sold" by a con artist to a scrap metal dealer.
- The Eiffel Tower was originally intended to be built in Barcelona.
- It has 6 elevators which take 100 climbs per day.