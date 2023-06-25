Viral: Egyptian woman sings 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' for PM Modi wins heart; netizens react

Follow us on Image Source : SNAPSHOT Viral: Egyptian woman sings 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' for PM Modi in Cairo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day State visit to Egypt. Upon his arrival at Cairo International Airport on Saturday, PM Modi received a welcome from Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly. He also got a musical welcome from the Indian community upon his arrival at the hotel in Cairo.

A video is doing rounds on the internet wherein an Egyptian woman can be heard singing Bollywood's one of the most iconic songs, 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' from the film Sholay to Narendra Modi. The video also shows PM Modi applauding the woman.

Watch the viral video here:

Speaking to the media, the woman said, "I've never been to India before. I've been singing an Indian song since I was like six years old. So it's like 11 or 12 years. It was so good to meet PM Modi. He told me that we look like we are from India. There's no difference."

The video has won hearts on social media. Have a look.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day State visit after he was invited by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during India's Republic Day celebration this year, where he was the Chief Guest.

PM Modi will attend multiple meetings to engage with the leaders and is also said to hold a roundtable meeting with the Egyptian PM Mostafa Madbouly. He will visit the Al-Hakim Mosque for half an hour in Cairo and the Heliopolis War Grave cemetery to pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who were martyred fighting for Egypt during World War I.

Ministry of External Affairs said PM Modi met the Grand Mufti, Dr. Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam. "They discussed the strong cultural & people to people relations between India and Egypt. Discussions also focused on issues related to social and religious harmony in society and countering extremism and radicalisation. The Grand Mufti appreciated PM's leadership in fostering inclusivity and pluralism. PM conveyed that India would set up a Centre of Excellence in IT at the Dar-al-Ifta under the Ministry of Social Justice of Egypt", Ministry of External Affairs said.

