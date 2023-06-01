Duo's sensual belly dance on Ang Laga De from Ram Leela makes crowd go crazy. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Duo's belly dance on Ang Laga De

Trending News: From time to time, we come across incredible dance videos that leave us amazed and captivated. Among the multitude of such clips, there is one particular dance performance that is currently taking the internet by storm. This viral video shows a mesmerizing duo, gracefully dancing to the song "Ang Laga De" from the movie "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela," starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

The video, shared on Instagram by dancer Isha Sharma, features her and a man showcasing their talents in a studio setting. Surrounding them are a few other people who are cheering for them, adding to the ambience of the performance. As the music starts to play, their bodies move in perfect sync with the beats of the song, creating a visually stunning display.

Although the post is relatively recent, it has already garnered an astonishing 11.9 million views, over 979k likes, and has received numerous comments. Netizens were left awestruck by the duo's impeccable performance, expressing their admiration through various reactions. Some reactions included heartfelt compliments, with one person writing, "Just wow!" Another viewer confessed to repeatedly watching the video, while a third person expressed their inability to stop watching it. Admirers praised the dancers for their graceful execution, with one user stating, "So gracefully done."

Watch the viral video here:

