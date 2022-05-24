Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/A_MCDX Dublin Airbnb's listing of makeshift tent worth Rs 5,000 for one night leaves Twitterati baffled!

Highlights AirBnbs happens to be houses that allow passengers to live in homes and make their own food

A number of times, people have fallen prey to Airbnbs that are super high in price

A similar incident took place when people found an Airbnb listicle in Dublin, Ireland

In case you love travelling, you might know that there are generally two types of travellers. One who loves to remain at peace and comfort while another one who loves to hustle and crave adventure. In the wake of the same, people generally opt for two types of places to stay either a hotel or Airbnbs. For those unversed about what an Airbnb actually is, it happens to be houses that allow passengers to live in homes and make their home food in the same way as they do in their place. These homes are listed out by the resident or the owner and help people to know a place in more depth while living comfortably. However, a number of times, people have fallen prey to Airbnbs that are super high in price and offer little or no amenities.

A similar incident took place when people found an Airbnb listicle in Dublin, Ireland. The details of the odd property were shared by a Twitter user named Aimee who wrote about how the ‘private room’ is just a makeshift tent set on a concrete slab.

What caught everyone's attention was the price being offered for one night-- 59 Euros (Rs 4,878 approximately). Yes, that's true! Going by the screenshot shared by Aimee, it is clear that the listing is 'not a joke.'

As soon as netizens came to know about the price, they got shocked as to how overpriced this simple tent was. Not only this many shared how the company should stop renting out 'properties like these.' Apart from this, there was a user who travelled from Australia and Europe and was shocked to see the same listing in reality.

In another post that Aimee shared, she was informed that the listing was not available on the app anymore.