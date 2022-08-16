Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan travels in London Tube like a commoner, pic goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FAZ3 Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan shared a picture from his UK trip

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan did the implausible when he took the London Tube recently like a commoner. Interestingly, no one noticed him till an image shared on Instagram started going viral. It's quite uncommon for someone of Hamdan's stature to take public transport which has made the moment viral among internet users. Many are appreciating his humility despite being super rich. It is also proof that once in a while, even royalty isn't scared to behave like a commoner.

Sheikh Hamdan's viral moment on London tube

Sheikh Hamdan's selfie with a friend on the London tube is going viral on social media. In the image, he is dressed in a plain T-shirt as he is snapped with his friend with whom he is currently holidaying in the city. The image of Hamdan travelling in the city's local transport while going totally unnoticed got viral when he shared it on his Instagram with his 14.5 million followers.

Netizens comment on Sheikh Hamdan's viral pic

Interestingly, the fellow travellers with Sheikh Hamdan failed to notice his presence on the London Tube. Reacting to the picture, one of the netizens commented, "These poor people have no idea with whom they are travelling (sic)." Another one said, "Simplicity of the soul, a sign of a kind heart (sic)." Sharing the picture on social media, Hamdan captioned it, "We’ve got a long way to go and Badr is already bored (sic)."

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum has been Crown Prince of Dubai since 2008.

Pics from Sheikh Hamdan's UK trip

Meanwhile, Sheikh Hamdan has been treating his Instagram followers with candid moments from his recent UK trip.

