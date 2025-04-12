Drunken Master: Drunk man turns Pune street into gym, does push-ups amid traffic A post shared on Reddit shows an intoxicated man doing push-ups in the middle of a road in Pune. The video went viral since it was posted and several users also took to the comments section to share their views.

A video has been doing rounds on the internet which shows an intoxicated man doing push-ups in the middle of a road in Pune. According to a post shared on Reddit that is now going viral, the incident took place near Swargate on the evening of April 5. In the video, the man appears unfazed by his surroundings as he performs push-ups right in the middle of the road.

A username named 'Impossible-Repair-37' shared the video on Reddit and captioned it The drunken master (Swargate apr 5, 2025)" The user further wrote, "Came for the anda bhurji, stayed for the fitness masterclass." The video went viral since it was posted and several users also took to the comments section to share their views.

One of the users wrote, “All the traffic is slowly going around him. We need to put fitness freaks like him on the footpath. No one will dare to drive on it.”

Another user commented, “You people. He is not doing pushups, he is pushing the road down. The camera angle doesn’t show it.”

A third comment read, “He is preparing for the kungfu movie ...kaavla under gaadhvaa's shadow.” A user commented, “Only in India do you get anda bhurji with a side of street stunts.”

While some reactions were funny, a few users also shared their concerns about road safety. One user commented, “Funny, yes—but what if a vehicle hadn’t stopped in time?”

Another wrote, “This could’ve ended in a serious accident. We’re laughing now, but it’s dangerous.”

