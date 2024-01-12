'Would've been doing some Rs 40,000 job': Dosa seller's cheeky jibe at corporate employees | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @ASHMANTWEET/TWITTER The video was been shared widely on the internet.

A dosa seller has gone viral on social media for his witty jab at corporate employees. In the video, the vendor says that he makes a good living as he is uneducated and not stuck in some corporate job that just pays Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000.

The video begins with the vendor flipping dosas expertly. The man then picks up a packet of Amul butter and showing it to the camera asks the person filming the video to confirm when it is a radish. He then continues, "Main thoda padha likha kam hoon" (I am not very educated).

Making a tongue-in-cheek jibe at the corporate employees, he continues, "Kyunki main padha likha kam hoon tabhi zyada kama raha hoon, varna main bhi koi tees-chalees hazaar ka naukri karta" (I earn well because I am not educated . Otherwise I would have been doing some job that pays Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 per month.

The video was shared on social media platform X with the caption, "Itna bhi sach nai bolna tha" while another user wrote, "Khane mein namak daalna tha, humare zakham par nahi."

A third user wrote, "Toot gaya bhia mai toh." Meanwhile another user said, "Highly educated log hi India me berojgar hai. Kyoki chota kam krne me sharam aati hai. Bada kam milta ni."

