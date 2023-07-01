Domino’s Delivery boy proposes to woman; case registered after chats goes viral on social media

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dominos' delivery boy's unethical behavior sparks outrage

In an incident involving a delivery guy associated with Domino’s chain in Uttar Pradesh, concerns were raised after he misused a customer’s contact information. The incident came to light when a Twitter user, @KanishkaDadhich shared her WhatsApp chat with the delivery executive named Kabir, who confessed his feelings for her. This interaction left her feeling unsafe, prompting her to express her concerns on social media.

After the tweet went viral, UP police intervened as the user had reported a lack of satisfactory response from Domino’s.

The Twitter thread revealed the exact chats exchanged, where the delivery guy wrote, “Sorry, my name is Kabir, yesterday I came to give you pizza, I am the same, I liked you." This unethical conduct prompted Kanishka to raise her worries about her personal information being mishandled.

She expressed her concerns, saying, “I want to ask if this is ethical to send a delivery guy so that he could get anyone’s number and address. Even if he liked me, this is not the way to confess. It means he has misused the number given to the company for delivery purposes." Kanishka also pointed out that his email address identified him as Kabir Bablu while he used different names in various interactions. She expressed her hope that the seriousness of the situation would be understood.

In response to her distress, the police helpline number 112 assured her, saying, “Don’t worry, emergency help is reaching shortly… Appropriate action will be taken."

Meanwhile, in a recent update, she revealed that Domino’s refused to share information about their delivery executive, escalating the matter and leading her to pursue legal action by approaching the Consumer Court.

The incident has ignited a wave of outrage on social media, with numerous online users expressing their disappointment and anger towards Domino’s in response to the incident.

