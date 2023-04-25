Dogs save baby from snake, but then this heart-stopping thing happens. Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Dogs save baby from snake

Trending News: A video is going viral that shows a group of dogs trying to protect a baby from a snake. Although their intentions were noble, the situation ended in a mishap when one of the dogs flung the snake, which landed on the person filming the video, which caused the person to lose control of the phone.

It is understandable that the video has gone viral, as it is an unusual and remarkable incident. The caption of the post read, "Task failed successfully!" after the dogs' attempt to fight off the snake ended in the reptile landing on the camera and causing chaos. The video quickly became viral, with over 3.8 million views and several Twitter users expressing their opinions in the comments section.

Some users criticized the parents of the baby for choosing to record the incident rather than immediately taking action to protect the child. One user remarked, "That escalated real quick," while another wrote "I am not sure what the hell my first reaction would be if I were him lol." A third user commented, “That doggo like, fetch, dad! #lmao.” “When your owner forgot to give you a treat,” a fourth joked.

Watch the viral video of dogs trying to save baby from snake here:

While dogs are known for their protective nature, it is still the responsibility of adults to ensure the safety of children in their care. In situations like this, it is advisable to contact animal control or other authorities to handle the situation safely.

Read More Trending News