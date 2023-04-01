Dog says I love you to owner in the cutest way, melts hearts of netizens. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dog says I love you to owner

Trending News: Attention all dog lovers and Instagram reels enthusiasts! Have you ever wondered what your furry friend would say if they could talk? Well, one pet parent decided to put their dog's communication skills to the test, and the results are heartwarming.

In a viral video shared on Instagram, Luna the dog is seen sitting on a couch, looking as cute as ever. Her pet dad then asks her, "Luna, can I get an 'I love you?'" And what follows next is nothing short of amazing. Luna, the sweetest doggo in the world, responds by tilting her head and staring at her dad with the most adorable expression. Although Luna doesn't say "I love you" in words, her reaction shows that she understands the sentiment behind the request.

The original video was posted on Luna's Instagram page back in 2021, but it recently went viral after being shared by another account. As of now, the video has gained close to 2 million views, and the numbers keep growing. And it's not just the views that are pouring in. The comments section is filled with heartwarming messages from people who can't get enough of Luna's cuteness. From "Luna is the bestest girl!" to "Toooooo precious," it's evident that Luna has captured the hearts of many.

Watch the viral video of dog saying I love you to owner here:

