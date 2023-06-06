Dog barks at sleeping tiger in Ranthambore, what happens next will leave you stunned. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Tiger vs Dog

Trending News: In the vast realm of animal videos on the internet, encounters between tigers and other canines are not uncommon. However, a recent video has taken social media by storm, featuring an intriguing clash between a tiger and a dog. Originally filmed by Lakhan Rana and shared on Twitter by IRS Ankur Rapria, this viral video sheds light on a jaw-dropping incident that unfolded in Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan.

As the footage begins, we witness the dog confidently strolling alongside a sleeping tiger. Suddenly, the big cat wakes up, catching the dog's attention. The dog starts barking vigorously, seemingly challenging the tiger. In response, the tiger calmly approaches the dog, then swiftly pounces on it. Despite the dog's valiant struggle to free itself, the tiger's grip remains unyielding, clasping the canine in its powerful jaws. Determined, the tiger proceeds to drag the lifeless body of the dog some distance away to devour it.

Accompanying the video, IRS Ankur Rapria imparts a cautionary message: "Don't take a sleeping tiger so lightly." Referring to the tiger as T120, also known as the "killing machine" from Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, Rapria highlights the tiger's history of taking down formidable opponents such as leopards, sloth bears, and hyenas.

Watch the viral video here:

A Twitter user shared their own encounter, recounting a similar incident from December 2021. They recall a dog unaware of a tigress's presence, emphasizing the growing concern of stray dogs in Ranthambore National Park.

