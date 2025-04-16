Doctor's post on Indians taking Dolo 650 goes viral, compares it to Cadbury Gems If people have the slightest fever or pain, they tend to pop a Dolo 650. While taking this medicine might resolve the problem in the short term, it can have repercussions in the long term. A doctor shared a post on X wherein he compared Dolo 650 to Cadbury Gems. Check here.

New Delhi:

Indians are known to have a self-care remedy for every possible issue. From home remedies to certain medicines, Indians usually tend to find solutions for regular problems like fever, cough and pain among others. One of the solutions for these problems is taking Dolo 650. If people have the slightest fever or pain, they tend to pop a Dolo 650. While taking this medicine might resolve the problem in the short term, it can have repercussions in the long term.

Sharing a post on X (formerly Twitter), Dr Palaniappan Manickam, a gastroenterologist and health educator said, "Indians take Dolo 650 like it's Cadbury Gems."

The post garnered nearly 1.5 million views since it was posted and has also sparked a meme fest online.

One of the users wrote, "My mom takes it twice a day if she feels even a slight fever." Another commented, "Dolo 650 is a daily vitamin now. And Disprin too."

Sharing a photo, one user wrote, "Dolo 650 lijiye thak gaye honge."

Another user wrote, "Dolo 650 bcoz it shows how vunerable our medical system is?? we don't have any protocol any standard procedure.A authority which is totally clueless...so everyone became doctor of its own without qualification."

One comment wrote, "Heart break me bhi Dolo 650 kaam aata hai kya? In India- Got a fever? Dolo. Headache? Dolo. Existential crisis? Still Dolo. Har marj ki ek dava- Dolo 650."

