Pranit More show controversy: Doctor apologises after remarks about male cadaver spark outrage

New Delhi:

What began as a controversy over a viral comment at comedian Pranit More's show has now expanded into a wider debate about medical ethics, professionalism and accountability.

A young female doctor named Sejal Pawar has found herself in the spotlight owing to a video that has been shared widely by internet users in which she can be heard making callous comments about men's cadavers in relation to their genitals while being part of a crowd-work comedy show conducted by Pranit More.

What did the doctor say?

The woman at the centre of the controversy, Sejal Pawar, is associated with Mumbai's KEM Hospital. During an audience interaction at Pranit More's show, she spoke about experiences involving cadavers and said that she and her colleagues would compare the sizes of male cadavers' private parts.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_SEJALPWR_)Pranit More show controversy grows as doctor issues public apology over viral remarks

These statements came out when there was a debate on whether doctors continue being serious during autopsies and body work, or if they tend to joke around during these processes. This video soon went viral on social media and received backlash not only from medical experts but also from the general public.

Social media reacts

Most people on social media maintained that body donations should be honoured and respected, even after death. Many highlighted that cadavers are a necessity in the medical field and that those people or families donating their bodies contribute immensely to medical learning. Thus, making jokes about cadavers became unethical.

A number of medical students also chimed in and mentioned that respecting cadavers is one of the most essential teachings in medicine. Others were worried that future generations would be less likely to donate their bodies if they hear such things.

Doctor issues public apology

As criticism intensified, Pawar shared an apology on Instagram.

In her statement, she wrote: " I genuinely want to address a clip from a recent video that has been circulating. Having watched it back, I completely understand why people were upset by what I said. The topic is a sensitive one, and my comments came across in a way they shouldn't have. While there was never any intention to disrespect anyone, I recognize that impact matters more than intent. I'm not here to justify what was said or explain it away. I take responsibility for it. Looking back, I can see how my words could be interpreted differently from what I meant. As a student this has been a learning experience for me, and it has made me reflect on the way I communicate, especially when discussing subjects that deserve greater thought and sensitivity. To everyone who was disappointed or hurt by the clip, I understand what went wrong and I am genuinely sorry for that, and I would never let this

happen ever again!"

The doctor has made her account private following the widespread criticism.

Comparisons with the Rs 370 biryani controversy

The controversy emerged days after another viral clip from Pranit More's show sparked backlash.

In that incident, audience member Himanshu Jangra faced criticism after making comments about expecting a "return" after paying Rs 370 for a plate of biryani during a date. The video sparked debate concerning issues of entitlement, consent, and misogyny, culminating in professional implications for Jangra.

In light of the latest incident, there have been many social media posts debating whether the public should be consistently outraged regardless of the gender of the individual at fault. The phrase "selective outrage" appeared frequently in online discussions surrounding the two incidents.

Pranit More's show under scrutiny

The incident has also renewed attention on comedian Pranit More's crowd-work format.

Multiple viral clips from audience interactions at his shows have generated controversy in recent days, leading to criticism of both the comments being made and the manner in which they were handled during performances. More has since deactivated his Instagram account amid the growing backlash.

Also read: Gurugram web developer fired after controversial 'Rs 370 biryani' remark at Pranit More's stand-up show