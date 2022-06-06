Disneyland Paris draws fierce criticism as employee grabs ring & ruins couple's marriage proposal

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RAYREPTILE Disneyland proposal gone wrong!

Problems don't seem to cease for entertainment giant Disney. After being stripped off of its self-governing status in Florida, the corporation is under fire once again a video showing a Disneyland Paris theme park marriage proposal being interrupted, went viral. The video is drawing fierce online criticism for ruining a couple's special moment, reports 'Deadline'. According to 'Newsweek', the video, which was initially posted to Reddit and has now gone viral, has been upvoted 85,000 times.

The man proposing marriage to his girlfriend reportedly asked permission from a park employee before mounting a platform in front of Cinderella's Castle to pop the question. As he dropped to his knee holding a ring box, a male employee runs into the scene, darts between the couple, and grabs the ring box. He then gets off the platform and gestures to the couple to complete their ceremony off the platform.

Reacting to the video, a Twitter user wrote, "This @Disney employee stopped a proposal by GRABBING THE RING out of the man's hand and telling them to move. This man had permission to do the proposal in this spot and this jerk literally ran up during the proposal and ruined their magical moment. Absolutely insane."

"I would’ve beat his a$$ at Disney for ruining my proposal then I would sued Disney and proposed that our wedding be there for free!" tweeted another.

A Disney spokesperson told 'Newsweek': "We regret how this was handled. We have apologised to the couple involved and offered to make it right."

In 2018, a man sued the company for interrupting his proposal at Orlando's Disney World. The lawsuit also accused an employee of physical harassment.