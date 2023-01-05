Diesel's bizarre print jacket worth Rs 60,000 gets brutally trolled, netizens say 'gaaye piche pad jaegi'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Would you pay Rs 60,000 for his 'cauliflower' jacket by Diesel?

We have already seen many runway models sporting clothes that are equivalent to bizarre. Either the cutouts or the prints make them not eligible to be worn in normal daily life. Netizens have dug out another such piece of clothing that has forced them to open their treasure box of memes. A Twitter user shared a screenshot of a winter jacket by the luxury brand Diesel that left Twitterati amused. It is a printed jacket with green patches that look like cauliflower. Interestingly, the jacket is worth Rs 60,000. many users found the price of the jacket absurd while others trolled it brutally for the bizarre print.

A Twitter user wrote, "Patta gobhi jaisa dikhne ke liye inko ₹60,000 du main? (I should pay Rs 60,000 to look like a cauliflower?)" Another quipped, "Kya soochke iska price 60K rakha gaya hai. Aur jo 60K mai lega, seriously, kya sooch ke lega (What did they think before putting a price of Rs 60k for this... seriously what the person who will buy this would be thinking?)" Another said, "Gaaye piche pad jaegi wo alag (cow will also run after you)."

Check out the funny memes and reactions here-

This is not the first time that luxury brand Diesel has been trolled for its clothing. Earlier, a micro-mini skirt which was a part of its fall/winter fashion runway show got brutally trolled. It looked like a belt and reportedly cost $1000 which is ₹82,000.

On the other hand, another luxury brand Balenciaga recently faced backlash for its advertisement which allegedly promoted 'child abuse'. The ad featured young children holding teddy bears in BDSM-inspired clothing, which some compared to child pornography.

DON'T MISS

Air India: Drunk man urinates on a female passenger mid-air, netizens say 'ban alcohol on flights'

Monk & Nun get married after being in love for 7 years; pair quits celibacy

Parle-G biscuits' new flavours leave Twitterati with bad taste; netizens say '2023 is already too much'

Read More Trending News