Did Uttar Pradesh girl suffer heart attack after Virat Kohli's wicket? here's what her father says A 14-year-old teenager fainted while watching the ICC trophy final on Sunday, March 9. After that, her family quickly took her to the hospital, but the doctors said she had already passed away when she arrived. Read more here.

India defeated New Zealand by four wickets to win the 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy on Sunday, March 9. While the nation was celebrating India's historic victory, a family in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, faced a tragic event.

A fourteen-year-old class 8 student, Priyanshi, suffered a heart attack while watching the match with her family. They had enjoyed the initial innings, but tragedy struck when India began batting.

Father denies cricket-related death claim

There are speculations and rumours that when Virat Kohli was dismissed for a run, Priyanshi was overwhelmed with shock and emotion, leading to her fainting and ultimately succumbing to a heart attack. However, her father, Ajay Pandey, clarified after her funeral that this was not true.

He explained that he was out of the house when the incident occurred. Having watched the New Zealand innings, he had gone to the market. He received a call informing him of Priyanshi's sudden collapse and rushed back to the hospital. Later, she was declared dead. He firmly stated that his daughter's death was unrelated to Virat Kohli's dismissal and was a tragic coincidence.

According to a report published by NDTV, Amit Chandra, a neighbor who witnessed the incident, corroborated Ajay Pandey's account. He stated that he was outside their house when the incident occurred and had a clear view of the unfolding event. He mentioned that at the time of the incident, the Indian cricket team was experiencing a rough patch. However, the team did not lose any wickets, and Virat Kohli had not yet begun his innings.