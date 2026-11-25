Screenshots claiming to show private WhatsApp conversations between Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and the company's Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress have been circulating widely on social media. The alleged exchanges reportedly show Huang making an inappropriate request for intimacy, prompting users to speculate about the relationship between the two senior executives.

However, the viral screenshots are fake. A fact-check by Mashable traced them to a parody account on X, which regularly shares satirical posts and fictional quotes. There is no credible evidence that the alleged WhatsApp conversation ever took place.

Are Jensen Huang and Colette Kress' viral WhatsApp chats real?

The screenshots originated from the parody X account @BrimsCR7. Its profile describes the content it shares as satire and fictional quotes. The fabricated messages appear to have gained traction because they surfaced during a period of considerable uncertainty surrounding Nvidia's leadership.

The timing made the screenshots appear believable to some social media users, but their circulation does not establish that the conversations are genuine. The fact-check found no credible evidence of an inappropriate exchange between Huang and Kress.

Why did Jensen Huang leave Nvidia and return as CEO?

The fake WhatsApp messages began circulating against the backdrop of a major leadership controversy at Nvidia.

On November 12, Huang resigned as the company's president and CEO following reports of extramarital relationships that brought his personal life and leadership under scrutiny. The reports included allegations of a relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US intelligence officials of having links to Chinese intelligence, as well as a separate alleged relationship with a subordinate at Nvidia.

Following his departure, Nvidia appointed its long-serving CFO, Colette Kress, as interim CEO. She continued overseeing the company's financial operations while temporarily taking charge of its leadership.

Huang's departure, however, lasted less than two weeks. On November 23, Nvidia announced that its board had unanimously decided to reinstate him as president and CEO. The decision followed discussions with Huang and input from senior US government officials. Kress subsequently returned to her position as CFO.

What is known about Jensen Huang and Colette Kress' relationship?

Kress joined Nvidia in September 2013 and has served as the company's Chief Financial Officer for more than 13 years. She has played an important role in overseeing its finances as Nvidia grew into one of the world's most valuable technology companies.

Although Huang's resignation and Kress's temporary appointment as CEO brought both executives into the spotlight, there are no credible reports establishing a romantic or inappropriate relationship between them.

The viral WhatsApp screenshots appear to have used the backdrop of Nvidia's leadership controversy to make an invented conversation seem authentic. The claims should therefore be treated as fabricated rather than as evidence of any personal relationship between the two executives.

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