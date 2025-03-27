‘Dhoom Machale’ plays for King Charles's welcome at royal ceremony, netizens in disbelief | WATCH King Charles's royal welcome gets a Bollywood twist with 'Dhoom Machale' playing in the background, leaving netizens stunned. Watch the surprising moment that's taking the internet by storm. The iconic song's energetic beats add a unique flair to the traditional ceremony.

Around two weeks ago, the British royal family gathered for the annual Commonwealth Day celebration at Westminster Abbey, led by King Charles and Queen Camilla. When they arrived, they were greeted by the peculiar sounds of Dhoom Machale performed by the Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band, a Hindu Scottish pipe band. The trio chose the popular Bollywood melody to greet the King and Queen of England, resulting in a moment that has stunned desi watchers.

It was an incident that went unnoticed at first. However, Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band uploaded a video of the Dhoom Machale performance to Instagram yesterday, and it has now gone viral.

The cross-cultural exchange took aback Desi fans who watched the moment unfold on Instagram. Some questioned the video's legitimacy, asking if it was real. However, the BBC, which broadcast the Commonwealth Day celebration, included the moment when King Charles and Camilla were received to the melodies of Dhoom Machale, so there was no mistake about its legitimacy.

Many others offered light-hearted comments regarding the Kohinoor diamond, with one writing, "Relax, boys; it's Hrithik gone to take the Kohinoor back." Another user jokingly commented, "The bandmaster outdid himself that day!"

"That's Hrithik Roshan disguised as Camilla," remarked an Instagram user. "I think Dhoom 4 movie promotion happened there," another joked.

Others made 'Kohinoor' jokes, and at least one person dubbed it "India's revenge."

Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band is an unusual group that combines traditional Scottish bagpiping with Hindu cultural themes. The band has many branches around the world, including groups in the United Kingdom (London), India, the United States, and Kenya.

