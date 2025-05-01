Despite Rs 120 crore funding, IITian faces rent affordability crisis in Bengaluru An IITan graduate shared his struggles on social media after receiving funding of Rs 120 crore through a startup. After reading his post, Netizens strongly resonated with the harsh realities that founders face despite raising large amounts of funding. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi:

Despite receiving ₹120 crore in funding for OKcredit in 2019, Harsh Pokharna, the founder and CEO, who is also an IIT Kanpur graduate, found himself broke. He had no savings, lived paycheck to paycheck, and was concerned about paying rent in Bangalore. He shared these struggles on his social media accounts earlier this week. In his post, he criticised venture capitalists for leaving founders in challenging financial situations. The IIT alumnus offered some advice to fellow founders and entrepreneurs: “VCs want founders to stay poor… So if you’re a founder, don’t let anyone shame you into staying poor,” he wrote on his social account.

Struggled financially

Harsh Pokharna, along with co-founders Gaurav Kunwar and Aditya Prasad, launched his venture, OKCredit, in Bengaluru in 2017. He stated that the startup raised Rs 120 crore in 2019. Despite this achievement, he faced significant financial struggles, having no savings and frequently having trouble paying rent. He described his situation as living "paycheck to paycheck." Pokharna believes he is not alone in this struggle, as many other entrepreneurs continue to "live like college kids" despite having raised millions in funding.

''Founder with money becomes dangerous''

He stated that venture capitalists prefer founders to remain financially struggling because it makes them easier to manage. He wrote, "A founder with money becomes dangerous—dangerous enough to say no, dangerous enough to walk away, and dangerous enough to build according to their own terms. It’s easier to control founders who are financially desperate."

''Build your dream, build your freedom''

''If a founder dares to ask for a little personal liquidity to clear their loans, to finally stop living on the edge. They’re told they might “lose their hunger”. Meanwhile, the same VCs have no problem throwing millions at serial founders who have beach houses and retirement funds. Apparently, money only kills ambition when it’s in your hands, Not theirs. The truth is - a little financial security doesn’t make founders weak. It makes them fearless. So if you’re a founder, don’t let anyone shame you into staying poor. Build your dream. But build your freedom too'', Pokharna wrote.

Social media reaction

Soon after his post, netizens strongly resonated with the harsh reality that founders face despite receiving a large amount of money. One user wrote, ''The 'broke but building' phase is often glorified, but the struggle is real. I’ve seen founders do incredible things while carrying silent financial anxiety. It doesn’t just wear you out, it stops your fears and make you choose and risk to win bigger!''.

''How can we expect founders to do their best work when they have no financial security? That’s going to negatively affect founder performance more than “loosing their hunger”, another wrote.