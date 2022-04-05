Indians hyped with Veer Mahaan's smashing RAW debut as desi wrestler takes out Rey Mysterio | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/WWE Indian wrestler Veer Mahaan has made a smashing debut in RAW

Joining the ranks of the esteemed WWE champs is India's very own Veer Mahaan, who entered RAW recently and took out the fan-favourite superstar Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik. Veer's look is very much true to his Indian roots. He sports a 'tika' on his forehead and keeps long locks and a heavy beard. Veer has a huge build that compares with the biggest and the most successful WWE superstars and he could be the one to watch out for in the coming time.

Veer ruffled the feathers on RAW recently when he attacked Rey and his son and took them out single-handedly. The crowd cheered Veer when he made his entry inside the ring. He first took out Dominik with a kick to the face. Rey fought back but Veer pinned him down with a hardcore closeline. He then slammed Rey in the middle of the ring, a move which took him out for good and then put on a submission maneuver on Dominik, making him tap out. The live audience and those watching at home felt the impact of Veer's entry into the world of professional wrestling.

Veer's entry to the RAW roster was announced last year in October. He has wrestled in singles matches on WWE's Main Event show over the last few months. As per Sports Keeda, Veer debuted on the main roster last year when he formed an alliance with Jinder Mahal and Shanky on WWE RAW. The trio was split in the Draft last year, with Mahaan drafted to RAW while the other two were drafted to SmackDown.

Veer has previously featured in Million Dollar Arm movie and other reality shows. He was signed by WWE in January 2018 after a stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball organisation, as per wrestlinginc. At one point he was known as Rinku of the WWE NXT tag team Indus Sher.

After The Great Khali, Veer seems like he could be the next big Indian wrestling star. He certainly has the muscles for it. He looks in good form in his RAW debut and his rivalry with the Mysterio family may get him the limelight for the initial start of his career.