Desi drummer at 'jagrata' turns rockstar after Justin Bieber shares man's video on Instagram | WATCH

A drummer playing dhol at a 'jagrata' gathering has been trending on social media after pop star Justin Bieber shared a video of him on his Instagram stories. Bieber himself is a drummer and seeing him post the man's video has led to the internet going into a frenzy. The unique style and energy of the man were nothing short of extraordinary and the netizens are loving the man and his skills as more and more chance upon him on social media.

Man plays dhol in unique style

A video of a man playing the drum at a religious program has caught the attention of Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber. The clip was originally posted on Instagram by a user named Rangile Haryanvi on July 8. Dressed in a yellow T-shirt and denim, the man seemed lost in his groove at the religious gathering and his energy was palpable. Not just the audience, the man himself was jumping to the beats of his dhol. The style of the man behind the dhol was inimitable.

Netizen and Justin Bieber react to viral drumming video

The internet is all praise for the man jumping while playing the dhol. Reacting to the clip, one of the social media users wrote in the comments section, "Well done uncle ji you rock (sic)." Another one said, "Uncle has completed Jumping Jacks (sic)." But the most important recognition came from from Justin Bieber who posted the video on his Instagram stories. While sharing the viral video in his Instagram story, he wrote, "@stixxtaylor, I am expecting you to do this next show" and mentioned artist named Devon Taylor.

Justin Bieber to perform in India

Justin Bieber will resume his Justice World Tour on July 31 at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy, kicking off his European festival run. He will then continue on his international world tour, performing in India and Asia, South America, South Africa, The Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand before returning to Europe in 2023. The long-awaited tour is set to begin on October 18th, 2022, at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, India (JLN Stadium).

