Bizarre: Delta flight in US makes a U-turn due to passenger's diarrhea | Video

According to reports, all the passengers and crew members were transferred to another flight. As the flight returned to Atlanta, the plane underwent a thorough cleaning leading to an eight-hour delay in its original time.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Updated on: September 05, 2023 18:15 IST
In a bizarre incident, a Delta flight from the United States headed to Spain was forced to take a U-turn after a passenger suffered severe diarrhea. 

According to Flightradar24 data quoted by Insider, the flight turned around just two hours into its journey from Atlanta, US to Barcelona, Spain on Friday night. 

A snippet of the conversation between a pilot and air traffic control was shared on X (formerly Twitter), which seemed to confirm that cause of the U-turn was not a technical snag but rather a medical issue.

The pilot termed the emergency situation as a biohazard issue. “We've had a passenger who's had diarrhoea all the way through the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta,” the pilot told the air traffic control. 

According to reports, all the passengers and crew members were transferred to another flight. As the flight returned to Atlanta, the plane underwent a thorough cleaning leading to an eight-hour delay in its original time. 

Delta officials confirmed the occurrence of a 'medical issue' on the flight, resulting in the emergency landing and subsequent cleaning. However, they did not provide specific details regarding the medical reason for the incident. 

