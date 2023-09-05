Bizarre: Delta flight in US makes a U-turn due to passenger's diarrhea | Video

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE Bizarre: Delta flight makes U-turn after complains of Diarrhea

In a bizarre incident, a Delta flight from the United States headed to Spain was forced to take a U-turn after a passenger suffered severe diarrhea.

According to Flightradar24 data quoted by Insider, the flight turned around just two hours into its journey from Atlanta, US to Barcelona, Spain on Friday night.

A snippet of the conversation between a pilot and air traffic control was shared on X (formerly Twitter), which seemed to confirm that cause of the U-turn was not a technical snag but rather a medical issue.

The pilot termed the emergency situation as a biohazard issue. “We've had a passenger who's had diarrhoea all the way through the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta,” the pilot told the air traffic control.

According to reports, all the passengers and crew members were transferred to another flight. As the flight returned to Atlanta, the plane underwent a thorough cleaning leading to an eight-hour delay in its original time.

Delta officials confirmed the occurrence of a 'medical issue' on the flight, resulting in the emergency landing and subsequent cleaning. However, they did not provide specific details regarding the medical reason for the incident.

ALSO READ | Mexico: Gender reveal party takes tragic turn after hired pilot dies in plane crash | Video viral

ALSO READ | Burglar leaves note saying 'good bank' after failed heist in Telangana

Read More Trending News