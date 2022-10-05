Delivery agent flies on jetpack to deliver food, netizens quip 'no traffic excuses now' | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DAILYLOUD Delivery agent flies on jetpack to deliver food

Delivery men doing delivery in unusual manners is not a new thing under the sun. In the past, many videos have surfaced in which we have seen bizarre delivery incidents. Now, a new video is doing the rounds in which a delivery man is seen flying on a jetpack to deliver food. The video has stirred the internet, and netizens are taken aback by the rare footage.

The viral video shows a delivery person flying up a tall skyscraper to deliver food. The delivery person is seen utilising a jetpack to fly between buildings. As a precaution, he is also wearing a helmet and other safety equipment. The rare footage is reportedly from Saudi Arabia.

The footage caught on camera was shared by a page called Daily Loud on Twitter. Sharing the video, they captioned it, "First flying man delivering food in Saudi Arabia."

As soon as the video was uploaded, it went viral in no time. Netizens flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "The fact that people believe this, makes me sad." Another user wrote, "That is big achieve to the future." A third user commented, "Looks like a scene from a science fiction movie." A user also wrote, "What do you guys charge for delivery cost? Asking for a friend."

While some internet users hailed evolution, others questioned its authenticity. A lot of people made hilarious jabs at the viral video. The clip garnered over 4.5 million views and over 81,000 likes.

In other news, earlier, a Swiggy delivery agent was seen riding a horse carrying a food delivery bag on a Mumbai road. The video made waves on the internet. Swiggy claimed that they were unfamiliar with the individual and requested netizens to assist it in identifying the delivery partner in exchange for a Rs. 5000 reward.

