Delhi woman laid off after 5.5 years says she has to 'start from zero', calls it a 'sign from God'

New Delhi:

It is always tough for people to be let go from their jobs after putting so much effort into them, but a woman from Delhi has made many people think positively about being laid off through her video on the internet, which went viral within a short span.

Taking to Instagram, Anukriti Vidyarthi shared, "I'm jobless. Today is 29th June, 2026, and I had a call with my HR and my manager, and they told me that my role is redundant and I've been asked to leave the company. The company where I was for like five and a half years."

'My job was redundant'

Anukriti, a content creator from Delhi, posted a heartfelt video on her Instagram page, explaining how she was laid off from her job after working there for five and a half years.

She explained how, that day, she got a call from her HR team and manager telling her that her role was "redundant". She admitted she had no idea where to begin again and felt as though she had to "start from zero".

'Maybe it's a sign from God'

Despite the uncertainty, Anukriti tried to find meaning in the difficult moment. She said she believes the layoff may have happened for a reason, adding that perhaps it was a sign from God because she would never have resigned from the job on her own.

She also spoke candidly about the anxiety of no longer having the security of a monthly salary. Whether she earns less or more in the future, she said, remains unknown, but she is ready to embrace whatever comes next. She captioned the video, "Onwards and upwards."

Internet rallies behind the Delhi woman

The video quickly gained traction on social media, with many users sharing messages of encouragement and their own experiences of being laid off. One user wrote, "You look happy, so that pretty much says it all. Sounds like a relief."

Another commented, "It's been more than five years and I still remember the word 'redundant' being said to me." A third added, "All the best. Finding something new will suck, but hopefully you'll love the process."

The post has resonated with professionals across industries, many of whom said Anukriti's honesty about fear, uncertainty and starting over made them feel less alone during difficult career transitions.

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