Delhi Uber driver provides free snacks & WiFi to customers; picture goes viral on internet

Image Source : TWITTER Uber provides essential medicines, drinking water, biscuits, perfume, newspapers

The concept of hailing cabs online through app aggregators such as Uber and Ola has proved extremely useful. We can now get a ride to any destination in a matter of minutes. This is especially beneficial during the hot summer months when the heat outside is scorching and there is no respite in sight.

Recently, an Uber driver decided to provide his customers additional relief from the soaring temperatures. He modified his car and stocked juice bottles, biscuits, and WiFi access as bonus features in his cab.

In the photo, we could see the rear seat of an Uber run by a man called Abdul Qadeer. He had attached several trays and compartments behind the seating area to stock multiple utilities for his passengers. There were bottles of water, cold drinks, mango juice, biscuits, nankeen, digestive candy, and chewing gum. Apart from the food, Qadeer had also stocked up perfume, a first aid kit, hand sanitizer, medicines, newspapers, magazines, earbuds, tissue paper, and an umbrella. All these facilities can be availed free of cost along with free WiFi access too. There was also a diary asking for feedback from the passengers.

Moreover, a notice was written in the driver’s vehicle, “We respect people of every religion. We can identify any religion on the basis of clothes. Humble appeal: We should be polite to each other. We need to be inspired by what works well for society”.

The tweet was shared by user Shyamlal Yadav. Since the time it was posted, it has received over 55.6k views and the numbers are only increasing. He wrote in the caption, “Using Uber today @an interesting driver Abdul Qadeer, 48. He has a first aid kit and many other essentials for riders for free, as well as a donation box for poor children, says hardly canceled any ride in 7 years. Impressed with him.”

