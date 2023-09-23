Delhi: After delayed iPhone 15 supply, customers lose temper and here's what happened next | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Police took legal action against the customers after a scuffle broke out in a store.

Delhi: People have gone crazy for the latest iPhone 15 series since its launch. The latest series marks several firsts for Apple in India. For the first time, customers are able to buy iPhones from Apple Stores in Delhi and Mumbai. Long queues were seen outside mobile shops, where people lined up to buy the latest models in the iPhone 15 series. However, the craze for the phone took a dramatic turn after a scuffle broke out in a mobile shop in Delhi's Kamla Nagar area.

Scuffle at shop

A purported video of the incident is doing rounds on social media where two groups were seen thrashing each other. In the video verified by Delhi Police, the customers were seen throwing punches at mobile shop employees. According to police, a scuffle broke out between customers and mobile shop employees after an alleged delay in supplying iPhone 15. Following the incident, Delhi Police took legal action against the customers.

Apple has launched four models in the iPhone 15 series. Two variants -- iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus -- are also being made in India. The company has for the first time made available the 'made-in-India' iPhones on the same day it started selling the devices in other parts of the globe.

It is the first time that an iPhone series will support the ISRO-developed NavIC GPS system. Quick commerce firm Blinkit has also announced a partnership with Apple Premium Reseller Unicorn to deliver iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus to customers within 10 minutes of placing orders in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru.

(with inputs from PTI)

Read More Trending News