Delhi rains leaves a woman and a cab driver conversation at the hilarious end. Check out

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK A conversation of a woman with a cab driver

When someone books a cab it usually happens that the driver calls or drops a text to know the whereabouts of your drop and pick-up location. Many times, after getting the information, they decide to cancel the booking by telling straight away that they can’t come. Something similar happened to this woman and her hilarious conversation with the can driver left netizens in splits.

A Twitter user from Delhi named Ria Kasliwal shared a hilarious screenshot of her conversation with an Uber Driver. It was raining heavily in Delhi when Ria booked a cab for herself. When the driver asked her where is her drop, she used the message feature in the app to tell him her final destination. But, instead of coming to pick her up his reply was hilarious.

The driver's response to Ria was "Iss mausam mein (In this weather)". When Ria asked him if he was coming to pick her up at the current location, he said “Kya karun. Mann nahi karta. (What to do. I don't feel like it)"

The screenshot is going viral on the internet and has received nearly 7000 likes and more than 500 retweets (at the time of writing). Social media users are leaving their reactions on the screenshot. One user made a guess why the driver must have said this. He wrote, “Banda janta h green park ke baad ka traffic iss Mausam mei esiliye mana kr rha”. Another user wrote, “At least he is replying to you. Mine was worst in this case. He went way too far from my destination point but didn't have audacity to pick me up.” “Had I been in your place then I would have said "bhaiya raaste Mai chai pakode khaate chalenge, aiye na plz", wrote the third suggesting an idea to confirm the can ride.

Similary, a few days back, a video of a few people enjoying a baraat duing heavy rains in Indore, Madhya Pradesh had gone viral on the internet.

Also Read: Indian ‘jugaad’ to enjoy baarat amidst heavy rainfall wins internet's heart | Watch viral video

Also Read: Viral video of fruit vendor's unique selling technique gets bizarre reactions from netizens | Watch

Read More Trending News