Delhi Police constable sings Dil Sambhal Ja Zara, his soulful voice wins hearts online. Watch

Trending News: Delhi Police Constable Rajat Rathor has become an internet sensation with his musical talent. Despite being a member of the police force, Rathor is a singer, writer and composer, with over 55,000 followers on Instagram. His latest viral video features him singing the hit Bollywood song, "Dil Sambhal Ja Zara," originally sung by Arijit Singh, Mohammed Irfan and Saim Bhat for the 2011 film Murder 2.

In the video, Rathor is clad in his uniform, standing in an almost empty parking lot, singing the song in his soulful voice without any musical instrument. The video has received over a million views, and netizens are very impressed by his performance.

The latest video of the Delhi cop singing "Dil Sambhal Ja Zara" has gained widespread attention and praise on social media, with many commenting on his "amazing voice" and how "soothing" and "soulful" it is to listen to. Some users even suggested that Rathor may have missed his calling in music and that he should consider pursuing it as a career.

Watch the viral video of Delhi cop singing Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara here:

This is not the first time Rathor's musical talent has gone viral. In February, a video of him performing the song "Roke Na Ruke Naina" from the film Badrinath Ki Dulhania at an official function also went viral. Rathor's text insert on the video read, "Pov - You are following your passion and Duty at the same time," and music director and singer Amaal Mallik, who composed the song, commented, "Incredible thank you."

