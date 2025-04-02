Delhi Metro: Argument between passengers over seat sparks online debate | Watch viral video A man and a group of women were seen fighting over an unreserved seat in a Delhi Metro in a video that went viral. The man may be seen clinging to his seat.

Videos of fights and arguments often emerge from the Delhi Metro, which attract people's attention online. One such video is going viral these days, in which a man can be seen arguing with a group of women over a seat.

The video has been shared on the social media platform Instagram by the handle @pahadigirls12. It shows a man sitting on his seat, and when a woman asks him to leave his seat for her, he refuses to do so. After that, the woman and some other women start arguing with the man.

This incident is being reported from the Blue Line Metro near Janakpuri West. One of the women involved in the argument with the man makes the video and can be heard saying, "Now you will go viral. You created a ruckus in the entire coach for a seat. Try to keep quiet at least once, show some manners."

The man sitting on the seat is seen responding to the woman in a very sarcastic way. At the same time, some people can be seen urging him to get up and be a bigger person. While the woman can be seen making fun of the man.

Despite repeated attempts to urge the man sitting on the seat to get up, the passenger, who appears to be with a backpack and earphones, remains seated for quite some time. However, he only stood up to reveal that he was going to get off at the next station.

Take a look at the viral video here:

This video has divided social media users into two groups. A section of the internet is seen arguing in defence of the man, while others have accused him of being unnecessarily quarrelsome.

One user wrote, "If it's not a ladies' seat, why should he get up? Equality works both ways." Another one wrote, "Basic decency is to give up a seat for someone who needs it more, be it a woman or an elderly person."