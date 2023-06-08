Delhi cop Rajat Rathor sings Arijit Singh's Phir Aur Kya Chahiye, wins hearts again. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Delhi cop Rajat Rathor sings Phir Aur Kya Chahiye

Trending News: Prepare to be captivated by the incredible musical talents of Delhi Police constable Rajat Rathor, who has become an overnight internet sensation. With an impressive following of over 108k on Instagram, Rathor frequently shares videos showcasing his remarkable singing abilities. In his latest Instagram reel, he delivers a truly mesmerizing performance of the new hit romantic song ‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’ by Arijit Singh.

If you're an avid social media user, you've probably noticed that this song is being used as the background music for numerous Instagram Reels. However, Rathor's rendition takes it to a whole new level. His melodious voice adds a captivating touch, elevating the song and leaving listeners delighted and enthralled. The video, which was shared on Instagram, shows the talented constable singing in a parking lot. As his enchanting voice fills the air, the melody of ‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’ from the movie ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ (featuring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan) captivates netizens.

Since its upload, the reel has garnered over 4.7 million views and received 549k likes. The comments section is filled with praise, with words like "amazing voice" and "out of this world" being commonly used. Phir Aur Kya Chahiye is originally sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Rathor's rendition has certainly done justice to this beautiful song, capturing the hearts of millions online. So, if you're feeling down, this video is the perfect remedy to uplift your spirits and remind you of the power of music.

Watch the viral video here:

This isn't the first time Rajat Rathor has mesmerized the internet with his singing skills. He has previously shared other singing videos that also went viral. In fact, in February, a video of him performing the song ‘Roke Na Ruke Naina’ from the film ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ at an official function gained significant attention. Rathor's caption on the video read, "Pov - You are following your passion and duty at the same time," and even music director and singer Amaal Mallik, who composed the song, commented, "Incredible, thank you."

