Saturday, April 08, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Viral video shows Chandni Chowk vendor making Bhindi Samosa, leaves internet divided. Watch

Viral video shows Chandni Chowk vendor making Bhindi Samosa, leaves internet divided. Watch

The viral video of the bhindi samosa from Chandni Chowk has created quite a stir on social media, and while some people might not be fans of the unique combination, others are excited to try it out.

Kritika Bansal Written By: Kritika Bansal New Delhi Published on: April 08, 2023 18:55 IST
Bhindi Samosa
Image Source : FB Bhindi Samosa

Trending News: Indians love snacking on various types of food items during their tea time, and samosas are undoubtedly one of their all-time favourites. Samosas are traditionally filled with potatoes, peas, or lentils, but nowadays, people experiment with different fillings like cheese, corn, and even noodles. However, a recent viral video featured a unique type of samosa that caught everyone's attention. The video showcased a streetside vendor in Delhi's Chandni Chowk selling bhindi samosa, which is a samosa filled with spicy, fried bhindi (ladyfinger).

The video was shared on Facebook by a food page called Food Lover, and it quickly went viral, amassing over 1.1 million views and 7.8 likes. In the clip, the vendor can be seen showcasing the bhindi samosa, which is served with aloo-chole curry, chopped onions, and chutneys. The caption of the post read, "Chandni Chowk ka famous bhindi wala samosa."

However, the video received mixed reactions from internet users, and many people expressed their frustration in the comments section. Some users commented, "Kuch bhi" (anything), while others said, "Humse na ho paayega, sorry" (we can't do it, sorry). "Kal ko kadi bhi daal Dena," a Facebook user commented. "Baigan bhejta hu uska bhi samosa bana do," another user wrote. "Rasgola rasmalyi daalta bekuf," a third added.

Watch the viral video of Chandni Chowk vendor making Bhindi Samosa here:

Read More Trending News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending

Top News

Related Trending News

Latest News