Viral video shows Chandni Chowk vendor making Bhindi Samosa, leaves internet divided. Watch

Trending News: Indians love snacking on various types of food items during their tea time, and samosas are undoubtedly one of their all-time favourites. Samosas are traditionally filled with potatoes, peas, or lentils, but nowadays, people experiment with different fillings like cheese, corn, and even noodles. However, a recent viral video featured a unique type of samosa that caught everyone's attention. The video showcased a streetside vendor in Delhi's Chandni Chowk selling bhindi samosa, which is a samosa filled with spicy, fried bhindi (ladyfinger).

The video was shared on Facebook by a food page called Food Lover, and it quickly went viral, amassing over 1.1 million views and 7.8 likes. In the clip, the vendor can be seen showcasing the bhindi samosa, which is served with aloo-chole curry, chopped onions, and chutneys. The caption of the post read, "Chandni Chowk ka famous bhindi wala samosa."

However, the video received mixed reactions from internet users, and many people expressed their frustration in the comments section. Some users commented, "Kuch bhi" (anything), while others said, "Humse na ho paayega, sorry" (we can't do it, sorry). "Kal ko kadi bhi daal Dena," a Facebook user commented. "Baigan bhejta hu uska bhi samosa bana do," another user wrote. "Rasgola rasmalyi daalta bekuf," a third added.

Watch the viral video of Chandni Chowk vendor making Bhindi Samosa here:

