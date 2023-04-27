Delay in services on Delhi Metro’s yellow line and huge crowd waiting at stations invite memes. See

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CORPORATESOLDR Delhi metro memes

Delhi Metro is one of the major transport in the city as it is affordable, accessible, and can take you all over the city at a minimal cost and time. The transport these days is in the news for its heavily crowded stations and delayed services. Services on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line, between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat, were delayed on Thursday morning. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had advised commuters to use the Violet Line until the issue is fixed.

Several videos and photos from the metro station show how people are trying to enter but have no space. This also invited some hilarious memes. Take a look:

Meanwhile, DMRC took to their Twitter handle to inform commuters about the delay in services today. In the following tweet, it suggested metro passengers to use the Violet Line for their commute. "Commuters traveling between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat can also use the Violet Line. All efforts are being made to restore normal services on the impacted portion in Yellow Line," the DMRC said. The cause of the delay has not been specified yet.

