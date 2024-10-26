Deepinder Goyal braves traffic jam to attend Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Deepinder Goyal and Diljit Dosanjh

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is electrifying Delhi with his highly anticipated concert at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, perfectly timing with the festive vibes of Diwali. Fans are flocking to the venue in droves, resulting in heavy traffic around the area. Notably, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal is sharing glimpses of the chaos on his Instagram stories, humorously noting, “Walking the last mile to the JLN stadium for Diljit. Sooooo much traffic.”

In a follow-up post, Goyal captures the moment he finally makes it inside, highlighting a hoarding that lists prohibited items for the event.

This concert marks the start of Diljit’s India leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour, following a whirlwind series of performances across the US and Europe. His electrifying energy is keeping fans on their feet, as he is scheduled to perform in multiple cities, including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati in the coming weeks.

Despite the excitement, many fans are facing delays at the stadium. Initially set to kick off at 7 PM, the concert is experiencing a late start, with fans growing increasingly restless as the lights dim but the performance is yet to commence. The crowd is buzzing with anticipation, eager to witness their idol live.

Diljit is engaging with the audience, sharing his enthusiasm upon landing in India through posts featuring his arrival and interactions with fans. He states, “Delhi Ka Mausam Kya Keh Raha Hai. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24.”

As the concert unfolds, Diljit’s ability to connect with his audience resonates deeply, creating an electric atmosphere. He is performing fan-favourite hits like "Born to Shine," "GOAT," "Lemonade," and "Do You Know," infusing the night with vibrant energy.

With Diwali celebrations enhancing the festive spirit, Diljit’s concert is proving to be a highlight, blending music with cultural festivities. The excitement in Delhi is palpable, promising an unforgettable experience for all as the show continues to unfold.