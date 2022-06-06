Follow us on Deepak Chahar-Jaya Bhardwaj Reception: Indian pacer grooves with wife on Rahul Jain's songs | INSIDE VIDEO

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar got married to his fiance Jaya Bhardwaj on Wednesday in a private ceremony in Agra. The couple threw a lavish reception on June 3 (Friday) at Delhi’s Kamal Mahal in ITC Maurya Hotel. The party was a star-studded affair as many including Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, and Piyush Chawla attended the same. Several pictures and videos from the bash have gone viral on the internet. We've laid our hands on one such clip in which the newly-married couple can be seen dancing their hearts out. Yes, that's true!

In the video that is going viral on the internet, the duo can be seen grooving to SP Balasubramaniam's song Pehli Baar Mile Hain from the film Saajan starring Salman Khan. However, the song was being crooned by none other than renowned singer Rahul Jain.

Meanwhile, Deepak shared the pictures from his marriage on social media with a romantic message on Thursday. "When I met you the first time, I felt that you are the one and I was right. We have enjoyed every moment of our life together and I promise you to keep you always happy like this. One of the best moments of my life. Everyone pls give your blessings to us," Deepak wrote on his official social media handle.

Speaking about Rahul Jain, the music composer, and singer had sung songs such as 'Tenu Meri Umar Lag Jave', 'Dil Ko Mere', 'Dim Dim Light', 'Fidaai', 'Wajah' and many more. Apart from this, Rahul has lent his voice and composed for the iconic title tracks of many popular television shows like 'Bepannah', 'Beyadh2', 'Internet Wala Love', 'Gatbandhan' , Tu Aashiqui , Ye Pyar Nahi To Kya Hai and to name a few that are still fresh in our memory.

He is all set to lend his voice to sing the title track of new show 'Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho'.