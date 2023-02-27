Dance performance on Kantara song Varaha Roopam at cultural festival impresses PM Modi. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/HOMBALE FILMS Dance performance on Kantara song Varaha Roopam impresses PM Modi

Trending News: Rishab Shetty's Kantara, the blockbuster movie of 2022, continues to bask in glory as the movie's most iconic song, Varaha Roopam, stole the show yet again. The song, which was hailed as the backbone of the movie, was performed by Vidvaan Dr CK Ramesh and his team at the opening ceremony of Baarisu Kannada Dim Dimdimava, a cultural festival held in Delhi on February 25th.

The performance was witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the festival. The video of the spectacular performance, shared on YouTube by Hombale Films, the production company behind Kantara, has delighted fans of the movie and the song. PM Modi could be seen smiling during the performance and applauding the dancers at the end.

The video has received over 20k views and 1.6k likes within a day. This performance highlights Rishab Shetty's pan-India appeal and the enduring popularity of Varaha Roopam. "Divine. Proud to be Kannadathi," a user commented. "Fantastic performance," another user wrote. "This vibe," a third user remarked.

Watch the viral dance performance on Kantara song Varaha Roopam at cultural festival here:

Kantara is a high-octane action thriller that centres around the traditional Bhootha Kola dance of a deity, featuring a talented cast that includes Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles. Produced by Vijay Kirgandur under Hombale Films, known for the successful KGF franchise, the movie has already been declared a hit, with a sequel in the works.

Kantara 2, set as a prequel to the original, promises to be even more epic and extravagant, and will hit theatres in 2024. With the same production team and cast, fans of the first movie can look forward to another action-packed journey into the world of Bhootha Kola.

