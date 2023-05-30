Watch: Elderly woman wearing dress dances to Andaz Apna Apna song, netizens call her super dadi!

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Elderly woman dances to Andaz Apna Apna song

Trending News: Age is just a number for those who embrace life to the fullest. They disregard public opinion and make the most of their precious time. A viral video shared by the trending_dance_reel account captures the spirit of an elderly woman dancing fearlessly amidst a crowd. Some onlookers are seen recording the dance performances.

Despite a bystander's attempt to make her step aside, the woman remains undeterred, dancing to the tune of "Yeh Raat Aur Yeh Doorie" from the movie Andaz Apna Apna, featuring Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Karisma Kapoor. The song, sung by Asha Bhosle and SP Balasubramaniam and composed by Tushar Bhatia, sets the rhythm for her joyful expression.

The video has amassed over 18.6 million views and 600k likes, resonating with viewers worldwide. Social media users were enamoured by the old woman's carefree attitude towards life, commenting that this is how everyone should live. Some urged others not to pass negative remarks about her, as she is simply enjoying herself. "Apna har din aise jio jaise ki aakhri ho," a user commented. "Waqt ka koi pata nahin kab kya ho jaaye isliye har ek din khulkar jiyo," another user wrote. A third added, "Wah!! Dadi wah!!" "Super dadi," a fourth remarked with heart-eye emojis.

Watch the viral video here:

